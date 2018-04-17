EU expected to block Brazil chicken exports: agriculture minister

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) - The European Union is planning to block exports from nine BRF SA poultry plants to the trade bloc and may also revoke import credentials for other Brazilian chicken plants, Brazil’s agriculture minister said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi reacts during the presentation of the performance of the agribusiness sector during 2017, including the number of exports, at the Ministry of Agriculture in Brasilia, Brazil January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Minister Blairo Maggi said he expected the EU to issue a final list of banned Brazilian plants on Wednesday that includes the BRF plants and potentially those owned by other companies, following a planned vote by the European Commission on the matter.

The European Union is using sanitation concerns that do not have any technical basis to justify the bans with respect to salted chicken exports from Brazil, Maggi said at a press conference on Tuesday. His remarks came after his return from a trade mission in Brussels last week aimed at convincing Europe not to ban Brazilian poultry products.

The controversy over chicken exports arose after Brazilian federal police implicated BRF in a new phase of a police investigation that alleged it sought to circumvent food safety standards.

Maggi said there was no evidence, however, of problems with the sanitary conditions of Brazilian chicken.

“This isn’t sanitary, this is commercial,” Maggi said, referring to the planned import bans.

Maggi said in a presentation that under current trade agreements, Brazil would be able to export 170,807 tonnes of salted chicken to the EU, paying a 15.4 percent tariff.

Brazil’s largest chicken exporter, BRF SA, was the biggest declining stock on the São Paulo Stock Exchange in mid-morning trading, falling 3.24 percent, on the prospect of a definitive embargo on Brazilian chicken exports to the EU.

A self-imposed export suspension of BRF poultry exports to the EU 30 days ago affected 10 out of 35 BRF plants in Brazil. A story in newspaper Valor Econômico said on Tuesday said a total of 15 could be impacted by a definitive embargo.

BRF declined to comment.

Maggi said the EU does not comply with World Trade Organization rules in imposing such barriers on Brazilian chicken products.

Brazil sold $317 million worth of fresh salted chicken to the EU last year and $118 million worth of unsalted fresh chicken, for which the permitted quota is 21,600 tonnes paying no tariff, according to a presentation by the minister.