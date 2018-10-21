FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 21, 2018 / 3:03 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Brazil and Chile set to sign free trade deal by year-end

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil and Chile concluded on Friday negotiations for a free trade agreement that could be signed by the end of the year, the Brazilian government said in a statement late on Saturday.

Under the agreed terms, Brazil and Chile will not charge international roaming fees for mobile calls and data in each other’s countries, it said.

The agreement included topics such as online retail, environment, labor and anti-corruption measures.

Chile is Brazil’s second-largest trade partner in South America, while Brazil is Chile’s largest trade partner in Latin America, according to the statement. Last year, the two had trade worth $8.5 billion.

Negotiations began in April 2017.

Reporting by Carolina Mandl, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

