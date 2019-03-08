World News
March 8, 2019 / 2:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil President Bolsonaro accepts invitation to visit China: ambassador

1 Min Read

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro reacts with Chinese Ambassador in Brasilia Yang Wanming during the credentials presentation ceremony of several new diplomats, at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil March 8, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro has accepted an invitation to visit China and is evaluating the best date for the trip, Chinese Ambassador in Brasilia Yang Wanming said on Friday.

On the campaign trail, Bolsonaro repeatedly criticized China buying up Brazilian assets as being a strategic threat to the country, but has struck a more conciliatory tone since being elected. Bolsonaro assumed office on Jan. 1 this year.

Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below