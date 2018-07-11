Brazil mulls WTO complaint over China poultry, sugar barriers

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil will study whether to file a formal complaint at the World Trade Organization over Chinese barriers to Brazilian chicken and sugar, the government said on Wednesday.

China imposed duties on imports of Brazilian sugar in May 2017 and forced importers of Brazilian chicken to pay deposits for shipments starting in June 2018, saying a surge in imports had substantially damaged its local industry.

The head of Brazilian sugarcane group Unica told Reuters in April that the government could file a WTO complaint over the duties, estimating they could reduce Brazilian sales to China by 800,000 tonnes in the following 12 months.