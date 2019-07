China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Brazil's Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo attend a news conference at the Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia, Brazil July 25,2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - China and Brazil should collaborate more in the infrastructure sector and other areas, the two countries’ foreign ministers said after a meeting in Brasilia on Thursday.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the countries should work together in agriculture, mining, infrastructure, civil aviation and other areas, while Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo said Brazil aims to attract more infrastructure investment.