RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Vice President Hamilton Mourao said on Monday he considers it “impossible” for Brazil to leave the Paris Agreement on climate change.

French President Emmanuel Macron had said prior to the agreement of the European Union Mercosur trade deal in June that France would not sign onto that pact if Brazil leaves the Paris Agreement.