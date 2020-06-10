Brazil green coffee exports fall 23% in May, says group

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Brazilian exports of green coffee fell 23% in May versus the same month a year earlier, to 2.68 million 60-kg bags, as stocks dwindle in the country before more lots of new-crop coffee arrives at warehouses, said exporters group Cecafe on Wednesday.

It was the lowest monthly export volume out of Brazil in more than a year.

Exports of arabica coffee fell 27% to 2.19 million bags, while shipments of robusta were up nearly 5% to 484,064 bags.

Cecafe said that the robusta harvest starts earlier than the arabica picking in Brazil, so there are already some lots of new-crop robusta being shipped, boosting volumes for that variety, which is widely used to make instant coffee.

Brazil’s coffee harvest is nearing 25% of the planted area, according to consultancy Safras & Mercado. The country is expected to harvest a near-record crop in 2020.