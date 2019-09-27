Banco do Brasil directors suspected of 200 million reais money laundering: police

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian police on Friday searched the homes of Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA) directors suspected of involvement in a 200 million reais ($48 million) money laundering scheme, police said, the latest wave of Brazil’s massive Car Wash corruption scandal.

According to the Federal Prosecutor, police are investigating allegations the directors at the state-controlled bank laundered more than 200 million reais between 2011 and 2014.

When informed of the allegations, Banco do Brasil conducted internal investigations that resulted in further evidence being sent to the authorities, according to the Federal Prosecutor.