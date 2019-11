Former Brazilian president Lula leaves prison

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva holds a banner reading "Lula is innocent" after being released from prison, in Curitiba, Brazil November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer

CURITIBA, Brazil (Reuters) - Former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva emerged from prison on Friday, according to a Reuters witness, after a federal judge ordered his release following a landmark Supreme Court decision.

Wearing a black shirt and suit coat, a smiling Lula lifted his hand into the air and entered a swarm of cheering supporters, several wearing shirts emblazoned with his likeness and waving red flags representing leftist social movements.