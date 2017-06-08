FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil police search headquarters of Eletrobras unit in graft probe
June 8, 2017 / 11:51 AM / 2 months ago

Brazil police search headquarters of Eletrobras unit in graft probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian federal police searched the headquarters of a unit of state-controlled power utility Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA on Thursday as part of a corruption investigation.

According to a statement, the operation was driven by suspicions of graft and money-laundering in dealings involving an unspecified hydropower dam held by the Furnas Centrais Elétricas SA unit and former lower house speaker Eduardo Cunha, who is currently under arrest.

Police served 33 search-and-seizure warrants in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, the statement said.

The warrants are part of the so-called Operation Car Wash, a sweeping three-year investigation into money laundering and bribery that has ensnared senior politicians and key figures in corporate Brazil.

Media representatives for Furnas did not reply immediately to emailed requests for comment.

Reporting by Pedro Fonseca and Bruno Federowski; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Bernadette Baum

