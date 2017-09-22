FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil gives BRF nod to export from Mineiros plant after scandal
September 22, 2017 / 2:08 PM / a month ago

Brazil gives BRF nod to export from Mineiros plant after scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Ministry of Agriculture has granted BRF SA, the country’s largest chicken exporter, permission to resume exports from a plant in the state of Goiás that was temporarily closed after a food inspection scandal.

Meatpacking company BRF SA's logo, which is one of the biggest food companies in the world, is pictured in Lucas do Rio Verde, Mato Grosso state, Brazil, July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

In a statement on Friday, BRF said in coming months foreign inspectors should visit the plant in the city of Mineiros to grant final approvals to begin exporting. BRF said the unit, which reopened in April after a nearly month-long closure, produces more than 7 tonnes of food products per month and employs 2,000 people.

