2 months ago
Petrobras removes contracting ban on Andrade Gutiérrez after plea deal
June 8, 2017 / 9:42 PM / 2 months ago

Petrobras removes contracting ban on Andrade Gutiérrez after plea deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past the Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 13, 2017.Ricardo Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - State-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA has removed the engineering unit of Brazilian conglomerate Andrade Gutiérrez SA from a list of banned contractors, after the latter signed a leniency accord with prosecutors over a corruption scandal.

In a Thursday securities filing, Petrobras said terms of an accord with Andrade Gutiérrez include unspecified monitoring and compliance rules. Petrobras had put Andrade Gutiérrez's construction unit on a list of forbidden contractors since December 2014 because of the latter's involvement in a massive bribery-for-contracts scheme.

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Leslie Adler

