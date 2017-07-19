FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Brazil securities watchdog opens forex probes against J&F units
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 19, 2017 / 11:59 PM / a month ago

Brazil securities watchdog opens forex probes against J&F units

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's securities watchdog CVM has opened two probes into foreign exchange transactions by units of J&F Investimentos, which has been at the center of a corruption scandal.

The probes will investigate financial dealings by pulpmaker Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA and by a subsidiary of meatpacker JBS SA, Seara Alimentos Ltda. The transactions occurred before the release of a plea deal by J&F controlling shareholders, Joesley and Wesley Batista, with Brazilian prosecutors in a corruption probe.

Brazil's securities watchdog is conducting 12 other investigations into possible irregularities by other J&F-controlled companies. Some of them relate to possible insider trading by JBS SA and Banco Original, CVM said in a statement.

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.