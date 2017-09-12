Brazil judge suspends aspects of J&F leniency pending Batista plea bargain

BRASILIA (Reuters) - A Brazilian judge on Monday suspended criminal aspects of a leniency accord for J&F Investimentos SA, the holding company with which the billionaire Batista family controls meatpacker JBS SA (JBSS3.SA), according to a court document.
Federal Judge Vallisney de Souza Oliveira ruled that the agreement protecting J&F from fallout from its owners’ plea bargain in a corruption case should not take effect in his jurisdiction until the Supreme Court rules on whether to uphold that plea deal.
(The story corrects first paragraph to clarify that judge’s ruling affects criminal aspects of leniency agreement, not entire accord)
