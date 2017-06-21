Brazil Attorney General asks assets of JBS, owners be frozen

The logo of Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA is seen in the city of Jundiai, Brazil June 1, 2017.

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's Attorney General's office requested on Wednesday that the state auditing court freeze the assets belonging to JBS SA and its controlling shareholders, in the latest round of jostling between the government and the world's No. 1 meatpacker.

Under terms of the request sent to the court known as TCU, the Attorney General's office is seeking to guarantee the reimbursement of about 850 million reais ($255 million) in damages suffered by state lender BNDES [BNDES.UL] due to its dealings with JBS.