FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 months
Brazil Attorney General asks assets of JBS, owners be frozen
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Politics
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
Middle East
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
June 21, 2017 / 6:14 PM / in 2 months

Brazil Attorney General asks assets of JBS, owners be frozen

1 Min Read

The logo of Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA is seen in the city of Jundiai, Brazil June 1, 2017.Paulo Whitaker

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's Attorney General's office requested on Wednesday that the state auditing court freeze the assets belonging to JBS SA and its controlling shareholders, in the latest round of jostling between the government and the world's No. 1 meatpacker.

Under terms of the request sent to the court known as TCU, the Attorney General's office is seeking to guarantee the reimbursement of about 850 million reais ($255 million) in damages suffered by state lender BNDES [BNDES.UL] due to its dealings with JBS.

Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Daniel Flynn

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.