FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil police detains JBS CEO Batista, Veja says
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
September 13, 2017 / 10:37 AM / a month ago

Brazil police detains JBS CEO Batista, Veja says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal police detained JBS SA Chief Executive Officer Wesley Batista early on Wednesday, in connection with an investigation into his and his brother’s role in an escalating corruption scandal, the website of Veja magazine said.

According to Veja, which did not say how it obtained the information, police also conducted raids and searches at the homes of former JBS Chief Legal Officer Francisco Assis e Silva, a legal advisor to the company and a former federal prosecutor.

Wesley Batista and Assis signed a plea deal in May for their role in a massive bribery and graft scheme involving 1,893 politicians in Brazil.

Calls to the federal police’s headquarters in Brasilia seeking comment were not returned. Calls to several spokespeople for JBS before working hours went unanswered.

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Catherine Evans

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.