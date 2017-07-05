FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Brazil's J&F, Odebrecht plea and leniency deals
July 4, 2017

Factbox: Brazil's J&F, Odebrecht plea and leniency deals

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The following is a comparison of the plea and leniency deals Brazilian prosecutors signed with Marcelo Bahia Odebrecht and Joesley Batista, major shareholders and former executives of Odebrecht SA and J&F Investimentos SA, respectively.

Both Odebrecht and J&F have been ensnared in Brazil's massive Operation Car Wash corruption probe and related investigations. The companies have signed the world's two largest ever leniency deals with prosecutors.

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Andrew Hay

