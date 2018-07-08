Brazil appeals court judge rules that Lula should remain in prison

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The Brazilian appeals court judge responsible for the bribery case that has imprisoned former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva overruled an order to release the leftist icon on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks at his book launch event in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 16, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

Earlier in the day, another appellate judge had issued a decision to free Lula, which was blocked by Federal Judge Sérgio Moro, who sent Lula to prison on the corruption conviction. The ensuing decision by appellate Judge João Pedro Gebran Neto backed up Moro’s decision to keep Lula in prison.