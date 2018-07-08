FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 8, 2018 / 5:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil appeals court judge rules that Lula should remain in prison

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The Brazilian appeals court judge responsible for the bribery case that has imprisoned former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva overruled an order to release the leftist icon on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks at his book launch event in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 16, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

Earlier in the day, another appellate judge had issued a decision to free Lula, which was blocked by Federal Judge Sérgio Moro, who sent Lula to prison on the corruption conviction. The ensuing decision by appellate Judge João Pedro Gebran Neto backed up Moro’s decision to keep Lula in prison.

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.