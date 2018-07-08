Brazil's Moro says judge who ordered Lula's release lacks authority

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian Judge Sérgio Moro, who presided over a corruption case against former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, said on Sunday that Lula should stay in prison because the judge who ordered his release lacks the authority to do so.

Shortly after appeals court Judge Rogerio Favreto ordered Lula’s release on Sunday, Moro ruled that the order to release him from prison cannot be carried out.