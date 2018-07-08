FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 8, 2018 / 4:31 PM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Brazil's Moro says judge who ordered Lula's release lacks authority

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian Judge Sérgio Moro, who presided over a corruption case against former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, said on Sunday that Lula should stay in prison because the judge who ordered his release lacks the authority to do so.

Shortly after appeals court Judge Rogerio Favreto ordered Lula’s release on Sunday, Moro ruled that the order to release him from prison cannot be carried out.

Reporting by Eduardo Simões in São Paulo, Lisandra Paraguassu and Ricardo Brito in Brasília; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

