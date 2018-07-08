FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 8, 2018 / 9:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil prosecutors ask head of appeals court to keep Lula in prison

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian federal prosecutors have asked the chief justice of the TRF-4 appeals court, Carlos Eduardo Thompson Flores, to rule on keeping former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in prison, court filings showed on Sunday.

Supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wear a T-shirts with Brazilian national colours and Lula's name, in front of the Federal Police headquarters in Curitiba, Brazil, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Geraldo Bubniak

The prosecutors’ request aimed to settle the legal uncertainty created by an injunction granted by a judge on the court who ruled in favor of freeing Lula so he can campaign ahead of an October presidential election.

Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by James Dalgleish

