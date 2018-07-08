FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 8, 2018 / 10:59 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Chief justice of Brazil’s TRF-4 appeals court rules to keep Lula in prison

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva should remain in prison, Carlos Eduardo Thompson Flores, chief justice of Brazil’s TRF-4 appeals court, ruled on Sunday, in an effort to settle a legal dispute over his possible release.

Supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva hold a flag next to Federal police headquarters in Curitiba, Brazil, July 8, 2018. The flag reads: "Free Lula". REUTERS/Geraldo Bubniak

Flores granted a prosecutor’s request seeking to end the legal uncertainty created by a judge’s injunction earlier in the day freeing Lula so he can campaign ahead of an October presidential election.

Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by James Dalgleish

