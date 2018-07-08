Chief justice of Brazil’s TRF-4 appeals court rules to keep Lula in prison

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva should remain in prison, Carlos Eduardo Thompson Flores, chief justice of Brazil’s TRF-4 appeals court, ruled on Sunday, in an effort to settle a legal dispute over his possible release.
Flores granted a prosecutor’s request seeking to end the legal uncertainty created by a judge’s injunction earlier in the day freeing Lula so he can campaign ahead of an October presidential election.
