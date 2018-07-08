FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 8, 2018 / 4:13 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Former Brazil President Lula to be released from prison: court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva must be freed from prison, appeals court Judge Rogerio Favreto ordered on Sunday, three months after the Brazilian Supreme Court had ordered his arrest.

FILE PHOTO: Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks at his book launch event in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 16, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

Lula, as the former president is known, has been in prison since April 7 serving a 12-year sentence related to a corruption case. Whether Lula can run in the October election has yet to be decided by Brazil’s electoral court next month.

Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

