SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Federal Police have found evidence of corruption and money laundering related to lower house speaker Rodrigo Maia, according to a police document seen by Reuters.

The document says the evidence was found in relation to an investigation into the construction company Odebrecht [ODBES.UL].