Brazil Olympic committee to meet on Wednesday after IOC ruling
#Sports News
October 6, 2017 / 9:01 PM / 14 days ago

Brazil Olympic committee to meet on Wednesday after IOC ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The Brazilian national Olympic committee will meet on Wednesday to discuss its suspension by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) following the arrest of Carlos Nuzman, head of the Brazilian committee, in connection with a corruption scandal.

Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) President Carlos Arthur Nuzman (2nd L) arrives to Federal Police headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, September 5, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

In a statement on Friday, the Brazilian Olympic committee said it would convene on October 11 at 2:30 p.m. local time (1730 GMT). Nuzman, a former IOC member and now honorary member, is accused of arranging more than $2 million in bribes to swing votes bringing the 2016 Olympic Games to Rio de Janeiro.

Reporting by Tatiana Ramil; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
