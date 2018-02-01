Brazilian police serve 100 search warrants in pension fund graft probe

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian federal police served 100 search-and-seizure warrants on Thursday as part of an investigation into alleged graft involving a pension fund for post office workers.

A police statement did not name any targets of the investigation, but said they included managers at the Postalis fund, executives at a foreign financial institution, listed companies and risk-assessment firms.

Postalis suffered large losses as a result of embezzlement, police said in the statement.

Postalis representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The pension fund came under federal management last year due to alleged fraud.

A person close to the investigation identified the local unit of Bank of New York Mellon Corp as one of the targets. Calls to a representative for BNY’s Brazilian unit went unanswered.

Last month, prosecutors asked the local unit of BNY Mellon, which managed part of the assets held by Postalis, to return 8.2 billion reais to the pension fund. According to prosecutors, BNY had failed to monitor risks and did not comply with local asset-allocation rules. At the time, the unit called those accusations “unfounded”.