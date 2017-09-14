FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Temer says new graft charges part of 'irresponsible campaign'
September 14, 2017 / 10:56 PM / a month ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Michel Temer, shortly after being hit with fresh graft charges on Thursday, said in a written statement that the nation’s top prosecutor is on an “irresponsible campaign” of making allegations to cover his own failures.

Temer was charged by Prosecutor General Rodrigo Janot with obstruction of justice and racketeering based on the plea-bargain testimony of the owners of the world’s largest meatpacker, JBS SA. They accused Temer of taking bribes in return for political favors and of conspiring to buy the silence of a witness who could implicate the president.

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

