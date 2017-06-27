FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Temer makes impassioned defense against corruption charge
#World News
June 27, 2017 / 7:26 PM / 2 months ago

Brazil's Temer makes impassioned defense against corruption charge

Brazilian President Michel Temer speaks during a press statement at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil June 27, 2017.Ueslei Marcelino

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Michel Temer on Tuesday made a passionate defense against a corruption charge leveled at him by the public prosecutor, calling it a "fiction" that was an attack on his government and the entire nation.

Slideshow (4 Images)

Temer, who was formally accused on Monday of accepting millions of dollars in bribes, said the charge against him will have a negative impact on Brazil's economic recovery, possibly paralyzing efforts at reform.

The conservative leader said that executives of the world's biggest meatpacker, JBS SA, who accused him in plea-bargain testimony, did so only to escape jail for their own crimes.

Reporting by Brad Brooks; Editing by Daniel Flynn

