FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
MobileWorldCongress
LipperAwards
Myanmar
North Korea
Earnings
NorthKorea
The Trump Effect
Breakingviews
World News
March 2, 2018 / 6:58 PM / in 19 hours

Brazil high court justice approves investigation of Temer: ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Edson Fachin on Friday ordered President Michel Temer be included in an ongoing investigation into 10 million reais ($3.07 million) in illicit funds his Brazilian Democratic Party allegedly received from construction firm Odebrecht [ODBES.UL] in 2014, according to a court document.

FILE PHOTO - Brazil's President Michel Temer gestures during a meeting with governors and ministers to discuss public safety at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil’s Prosecutor General Raquel Dodge requested earlier this week that Temer be investigated despite the constitution barring him from being charged for crimes committed before he became president - as long as he remains in power.

Odebrecht made the alleged payment in 2014, when Temer was vice president. Carlos Marun, Temer’s political affairs minister, earlier said that any investigation into the president would only find that he committed no crimes.

($1 = 3.2580 reais)

Reporting by Ricardo Brito, editing by G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.