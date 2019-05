FILE PHOTO: Outgoing President Michel Temer waves as he awaits Brazil's new President Jair Bolsonaro at the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil January 1, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/File Photo/File Photo

BRASILIA (Reuters) - A Brazilian appeals court voted on Tuesday to free former President Michel Temer, who was arrested last week for a second time under allegations that he was involved for decades in a corruption scheme.

The majority of the court decided that Temer should leave jail, but he is forbidden to contact others being investigated in the alleged corruption scheme. Temer will also have to surrender his passport.