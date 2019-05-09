World News
May 9, 2019 / 6:38 PM / in 6 minutes

Former Brazil President Temer surrenders to police following arrest warrant

FILE PHOTO - Brazil's former President Michel Temer arrives at his home in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Michel Temer on Thursday surrendered himself to the country’s federal police, marking the second time he will be jailed on allegations that he participated in a vast corruption scheme for decades.

Temer, a moderate who was president until the end of 2018, was first jailed in March but released days after. His lawyers have already filed an appeal against the latest arrest order.

Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun in Sao Paulo and Pedro Fonseca in Rio de Janeiro, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

