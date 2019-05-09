Former Brazil President Temer surrenders to police following arrest warrant

FILE PHOTO - Brazil's former President Michel Temer arrives at his home in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Michel Temer on Thursday surrendered himself to the country’s federal police, marking the second time he will be jailed on allegations that he participated in a vast corruption scheme for decades.

Temer, a moderate who was president until the end of 2018, was first jailed in March but released days after. His lawyers have already filed an appeal against the latest arrest order.