Brazil prosecutors probe Banco BTG Pactual over rate-decision leaks

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian federal prosecutors are investigating Banco BTG Pactual SA (BPAC11.SA) and former top central bank and finance ministry officials over allegations linked to the illegal leaking of interest rate decisions between 2010 and 2012, the prosecutors’ office said in a statement.

The investigation was triggered by the plea deal testimony of former Finance Minister Antonio Palocci.

According to the statement, an investment fund managed by BTG Pactual made “extraordinary” profits with the leaked information. The statement did not name the specific fund or the government officials suspected of being involved.

Prosecutors are investigating crimes of corruption, insider trading and money laundering in the case, the statement said.

Federal police raided BTG’s headquarters in Sao Paulo, the statement said. The full police report is sealed.

Andre Esteves, founder of BTG Pactual, was arrested in 2016 in a different corruption probe but was acquitted. He is now asking the central bank to restore his controlling stake in the bank.

BTG Pactual, Latin America’s largest independent investment bank, and the central bank did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

BTG Pactual shares were down around 5% in late morning trading, after earlier having fallen up to 10%.