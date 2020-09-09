Brazil to keep Car Wash anti-corruption squad active through at least January

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The office of Brazil’s top prosecutor has decided to keep the Car Wash anti-corruption task force in the southern city of Curitiba active through Jan. 31, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Car Wash task force is responsible for hundreds of convictions of powerful businessmen and politicians in Brazil. Its future has been in doubt as pressure has grown among politicians of all stripes in Brazil not to renew the task force’s mandate, which was created in 2014 and set to expire on Thursday.