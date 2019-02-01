Brazil top court judge reopens frozen probe into Bolsonaro's son

FILE PHOTO: Flavio Bolsonaro, son of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, is seen behind him at the transition government building in Brasilia, Brazil November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File photo

BRASILIA (Reuters) - A justice on Brazil’s Supreme Court on Friday overturned an injunction that had frozen a probe into suspicious cash payments involving President Jair Bolsonaro’s son, ruling that the investigation could restart.

Justice Marco Aurelio Mello also ruled that the protection from prosecution that top elected officials enjoy should not apply to the investigation into Flavio Bolsonaro because potential crimes were committed before he took office as a federal lawmaker.