Brazil's Bolsonaro says Supreme Court nomination to be made official on Friday

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro looks on during a press statement at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The formal nomination of Judge Kassio Nunes to Brazil’s Supreme Court will be published in the federal government’s official bulletin on Friday, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said during a YouTube live session on Thursday night.

Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing a source, that Bolsonaro would nominate Nunes, a relative conservative, to a current vacancy on the court.