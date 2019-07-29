Brazil police say one arrested in $29 million gold robbery case

FILE PHOTO: A cameraman records pickup trucks with livery resembling Brazil's federal police inside the DEIC (State Criminal Investigation Department), which were used by thieves during the theft at Guarulhos airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian police said on Sunday they arrested one person and are seeking an arrest warrant for another in connection with the theft of a gold shipment at São Paulo’s international airport on July 25.

The authorities did not name any of the suspects in the theft, which involved 718.9 kilos of gold worth an estimated $29 million from the cargo terminal of Guarulhos international airport.

Security firm Brink’s Co, which was responsible for delivering the gold to the airport, said in a statement last week that it had completed the delivery and the airlines had full custody of the shipment at the time of the robbery.

Police originally believed the theft involved 750 kg of gold and other precious metals, worth $40 million.