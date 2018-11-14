Cuba to pull doctors from Brazil after Bolsonaro criticism

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President-elect Jair Bolsonaro gestures during a meeting at Superior Labor Court in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Adriano Machado /File Photo

HAVANA (Reuters) - Cuba said on Wednesday it would pull thousands of its doctors from Brazil after the South American nation’s President-elect Jair Bolsonaro questioned their training and demanded changes to their contracts.

The far-right Bolsonaro, due to take office in January, said in an interview this month that the 11,420 Cuban doctors working in poor and remote parts of Brazil could only stay if they received 100 percent of their pay and their families could join them.

Under the terms of the agreement with Cuba, brokered via the Pan-American Health Organization, Havana receives the bulk of the doctors’ wages.