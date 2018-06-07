Brazil's central bank chief vows to provide liquidity 'as long as needed'

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's Central Bank and Treasury will provide liquidity to the currency and interest rate markets "as long as needed", Central Bank Governor Ilan Goldfajn said on Thursday, following a steep slide in the real currency. BRL=

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Central Bank President Ilan Goldfajn gestures during an interview with Reuters in Brasilia, Brazil, April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Goldfajn told a news conference the central bank would offer up to $20 billion in currency swaps through the end of next week and did not rule out using Brazil’s foreign reserves to intervene in the currency spot market.