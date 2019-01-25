Brazil fire brigade says about 200 people missing in dam burst

BRASILIA (Reuters) - A Brazil fire brigade said it is searching for about 200 people still unaccounted for following a tailings dam burst at an iron ore mine owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA on Friday.

A statement from the fire brigade’s headquarters in the city of Belo Horizonte, the state capital of Minas Gerais state not far from the site of the disaster, said scores of people are trapped in areas by the rive of sludge released by the dam burst.