Brazil's environment ministry, in reversal, says will continue fighting deforestation

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The Brazilian government has released the funds needed for combating deforestation in the Amazon, Brazil’s Environment Ministry said in a statement, adding that enforcement operations will continue as normal.
Earlier on Friday, the ministry announced it would halt all operations to combat deforestation starting on Monday as funding for those operations had been blocked.
Vice President Hamilton Mourão quickly denied the ministry’s statement, saying such operations would continue.
