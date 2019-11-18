Environment
November 18, 2019 / 1:52 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Brazil Amazon rainforest deforestation hits 11-year high in 2019: government data

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: An aerial view shows a deforested plot of the Amazon near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil (Reuters) - Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest rose 29.5% for the 12 months through July, to an 11-year high of 9,762 square kilometers, the country’s INPE space research agency said on Monday.

That’s the most deforestation since 2008 and confirms preliminary monthly data showing a precipitous rise in deforestation in Brazil under right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, who favors developing the Amazon region economically over environmental protections.

Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Alex Richardson; Writing by Jake Spring; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below