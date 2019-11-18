Brazil Amazon rainforest deforestation hits 11-year high in 2019: government data

FILE PHOTO: An aerial view shows a deforested plot of the Amazon near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil (Reuters) - Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest rose 29.5% for the 12 months through July, to an 11-year high of 9,762 square kilometers, the country’s INPE space research agency said on Monday.

That’s the most deforestation since 2008 and confirms preliminary monthly data showing a precipitous rise in deforestation in Brazil under right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, who favors developing the Amazon region economically over environmental protections.