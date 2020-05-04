Brazil's Defense Ministry says committed to democracy, rejects pro-coup protests

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Defense Ministry issued a relatively rare statement on Monday, saying the armed forces are dedicated to their constitutional mission and democracy and that violence against members of the press is not acceptable.
On Sunday, President Jair Bolsonaro headlined a rally in which hundreds of supporters called for a military coup. At least three members of the press where attacked by demonstrators, a Reuters witness said.
Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Gram Slattery