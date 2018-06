BRASILIA (Reuters) - Economic activity in Brazil expanded slightly less than expected in April, the central bank said on Friday, suggesting steadfast growth at the start of the second quarter.

People shop at the Municipal Market of Sao Paulo in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

The central bank’s economic activity index rose 0.46 percent from March, compared to the median 0.50 percent estimate in a Reuters poll of economists.