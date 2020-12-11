Brazil has tools within spending cap rules to extend aid to poor next year -Guedes

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes attends a seminar on the resumption of the Brazilian economy, in Brasilia, Brazil, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s government has tools to extend aid to some of the country’s most vulnerable people next year without threatening the spending cap, its most important fiscal anchor, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Friday.

In public testimony to Congress, Guedes noted that this year’s income transfer program to the poor will end on Dec. 31, but ways could be found to extend help without breaking its fiscal rules, for example by bringing forward other welfare benefits.