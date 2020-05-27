Roberto Fendt named as Brazil's deputy economy minister for foreign trade

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Economist Roberto Fendt, Executive Secretary of the Brazil-China Business Council and a graduate of the University of Chicago, is to be Brazil’s new deputy economy minister for foreign trade, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes told Reuters on Wednesday.

Fendt takes up the role in July and will replace Marcos Troyjo, who was named earlier in the day as head of the New Development Bank, a bank comprising the so-called BRICS countries of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.