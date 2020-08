FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro looks on during a press statement at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday that he could extend emergency payments that have been distributed to the country’s poor during the coronavirus crisis until the end of the year, but that future payments would be lower than the current 600 reais ($108.17) a month.

($1 = 5.5470 reais)