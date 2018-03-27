FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 27, 2018 / 6:09 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Brazil central government posts primary budget deficit in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s central government posted a primary budget deficit in February after turning a surplus in January, Treasury data showed on Tuesday, in line with economists’ expectations.

The central government, which includes federal ministries, the social security system and the central bank, posted a deficit of 19.293 billion reais ($5.8 billion) before interest rate payments, compared to the median forecast of a 20 billion real deficit in a Reuters poll. BRCGPB=ECI

($1 = 3.33 reais)

Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by James Dalgleish

