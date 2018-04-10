FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2018 / 10:46 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

Brazil may review 2019 fiscal deficit target lower: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The Brazilian government is still discussing the parameters of its 2019 budget proposal and may even review its fiscal deficit target lower, Planning Minister Esteves Colnago said on Tuesday.

In his first news conference after taking office, Colnago said the government will be “prudent” when deciding whether to maintain or change the deficit target. The government had said last year it would target a 139 billion real ($40.8 billion)deficit before interest rate payments in 2019.

Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Sandra Maler

