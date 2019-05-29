Brazil posts 6.54 billion reais primary budget surplus in April, less than expected

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s central government reported a primary budget surplus of 6.54 billion reais ($1.64 billion) in April, the Treasury said on Wednesday, less than the 8.35 billion reais surplus median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

In the first four months of the year, the accumulated deficit before interest payments are taken into account stood at 2.75 billion reais, and the accumulated deficit over the preceding 12 months stood at 121.8 billion reais, Treasury said.